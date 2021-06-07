Obituary for Joseph P. Randall
Randall
August 2, 1950 – May 30, 2021
Joseph P. Randall, known to many in Nevada County for over 40 years as their Electrical Contractor, passed on May 30, 2021 at home, with his wife by his side. Joseph is survived by his wife Cindy; sons Curtis(Lacy), Trans (Samantha) grandchildren Killian and Athena. Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, and granddad.
Donations may be made in Joe’s name to Hospice of the Foothills.
