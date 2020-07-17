Obituary for Joseph Griggs Sr,

Joseph Griggs Sr, July 6, 2020 Joseph Griggs Sr. passed away on July 6th at his home in Nevada City with family by his side. He was 87. Joe was born in 1933 to Joseph and Ella Griggs of Eureka Utah. In 1941, the family moved to Nevada City. He had two younger sisters Jean and Marion. Joe attended Nevada City schools and graduated Nevada City High with the Class of 1951, serving as Student Body President his senior year. He attended Placer Junior College (Sierra College) for three years before entering the Army. Joe was in the Army for 2 years at March AFB in Riverside California. He served as an anti-aircraft gun technician. He met Shirley Neary of Roseville while attending Placer JC. They married in July 1956 and moved to Corvallis, Oregon where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Engineering from Oregon State University. After graduation in 1959, Joe and family returned to Grass Valley. Joe enjoyed his career in the timber industry and was highly regarded by his peers. He partnered with Lowell and Neil Robinson forming Robinson Enterprises in 1971. During the 50-year relationship, the company diversified into several different operations. He enjoyed the company walnut orchards which led to purchasing a family orchard. After his retirement, he continued his role in managing the company orchards and the family orchard. Joe was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fly-fishing, skiing, trap shooting, golfing, and four-wheeling. Trips were often made in their motor home or trailer with family and friends joining them for an outdoor adventure. Joe and Shirley discovered Outdoor Resorts in Palm Springs and many treasured friendships and memories were made with folks from all over the US and Canada. Joe enjoyed traveling with Shirley and made many International trips with family and friends. Joe was a member of industry associations and clubs including the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference, Associated California Loggers, Society of American Foresters, Nevada City Lions, Nevada City Elks, and Nevada County Country Club. Joe is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years, sister Jean Fridley, sons Joe, Wendell and Matt, daughter Maryanne Hoffler, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by parents Joe and Ella Griggs and sister Marion Berndt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please refer to Hooper and Weaver Mortuary’s website and Facebook page for full obituary.