Obituary for Jone Winifred Rothenberg

Jone Winifred Rothenberg

May 12, 1927 – May 5, 2021

Jone was born on May 12, 1927 in Fort Morgan, CO. She was the only child of Howard and Winifred Schaal. Jone graduated from Fort Morgan High School and attended Colorado A & M where she met her future husband, Norman Rothenberg, who was attending the School of Veterinary Medicine.

Norm and Jone married in June 1946 and after Norm got his degree they moved to CA. As Norm’s practice grew, the family which included four sons (Neil, Ben, John and Lyle) lived in the Mojave Desert and then in the San Fernando Valley.

Jone was active in Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Eastern Star and her favorite sport of bowling. Her main interest, however, was raising her four boys and keeping a loving and healthy environment for her family. Her famous dish of greasy tacos will be missed.

After Norm retired and the boys had all grown up, the couple moved to Grass Valley, CA. They both were involved in volunteer work at the Empire Mine, especially Jone who worked there for over 25 years and received many awards for her service. She also kept up her bowling until 2014 and with Eastern Star.

The couple loved to travel – whether it be hiking, flying, sailing or pulling a trailer. They went all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and many other countries in the world.

Jone is survived by her sons Neil (Beverly), Ben (Mary), Lyle (Emily) and grandchildren Kara, Zoey and Max. She was preceded in death by her father Howard in 1970; mother Winifred in 1973; son John in 2010; and Norm in 2011, her loving husband of 65 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California.