Obituary for Johnny Lemisio So’oto Jr.
So’oto Jr.
May 4, 1982 – July 21, 2021
Johnny Lemisio So’oto Jr., a long time resident of Grass Valley, CA passed away July 21st, 2021.
Johnny was born May 4th, 1982 in Castro Valley, CA. He lived in Dublin, CA until 1989 when his grandparents Everette & Caroline Horton retired to Grass Valley. Johnny is survived by his 9 year old son Paxton, his fiancé Sara Cashmark, mom Beverly Aiken, step father Gerald Aiken, sister Amanda So’oto, sister Crystal Johnson, brother Jarrod So’oto, and brother James Alden. Johnny loved his family more than anything and will be greatly missed by them. Johnny preceded his father and grandparents in death. There is a Celebration of Life scheduled for August 21st at 10:30am. The services will take place at Word A Live church located at 10528 Spenceville RD In Penn Valley, CA. Followed by a reception at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User