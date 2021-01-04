Obituary for John Vlaminck

John Vlaminck

August 26, 1933 – December 26, 2020

On Dec. 26, 2020 John Vlaminck passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years young.

Wednesday, January 6 there will be a visitation from 10 to 4 and a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Thursday, January 7 there will be an 11:30 graveside service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley. Social Distancing and use of a mask are requested.

John was born on August 26, 1933 in Ivanho, Minnesota to Peter & Ida Vlaminck. On September 12, 1953 John married the love of his life, Beatrice Bottelberghe. Prior to marrying Beatrice, John attended Boot Camp and the day following his wedding, he was shipped out to begin his service in the Military overseas in Germany.

After John’s Military service was completed and his relocation to California, John started his own Excavating business in 1964. John continued his work in excavation in the Northern California area until his retirement at age 74.

John’s life-long passion of helping others, restoring old John Deere Tractors, and traveling in his motorhome with his loving wife and the Sierra Ramblers Motorhome group after his retirement leaves life-long cherished and beautiful memories. John was also active as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Member and a member of the Elks Club.

There really are no words to describe how very much John will be missed by his Family and plethora of Friends that will remember him to be an incredible man that worked hard and maintained a level of integrity that would be difficult to match.

John is survived by his Loving Wife, Beatrice Vlaminck and Daughters Gina (Joe) Litchfield, Cindy (Jon) Bacon, Grandchildren, Nicole Bacon, Shawna Bacon & Jake Litchfield.

John is preceded in death by his Parents, Peter & Ida Vlaminck, Sister Martha, Brothers, Paul, Cyriel, Gaston, Jerry, Andrew, Louie & Lucien.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions in John’s name can be made to Hospice of the Foothills at 11270 Rough & Ready Highway Grass Valley, CA 94945.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date, post COVID.

