Obituary for John T. Kowalsky

John T.

Kowalsky

June 19, 1926 – July 22, 2021

John T. Kowalsky passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, California July 22, 2021, at age 95. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Hildegard and Joseph Kowalsky, he attended St. Sebastian Grammar school. While walking to Marquette High school, he met the love of his life, his future wife of 66 years, Patricia Coakley.

Following his Naval service, John graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Business Administration. In the late ’50s John and Pat moved their young family to southern California where he began his career in the aerospace industry, relocating with each new project.

In 1967 John accepted an opportunity to move his large family to Stockholm, Sweden with Stanford Research Institute. He and his team consulted with multi-national companies in cost saving and efficiency. That work shed light on the need for companies to have greater access to information sharing.

John was a pioneer in mainframe computing. It was in 1969 that he built his company, Time Share Europe. He established offices in Dusseldorf, Germany and Brussel, Belgium and sold computing time to companies throughout the region.

In the mid 70’s John and Pat relocated to Jubail, Saudi Arabia with Bechtel Corp. to begin a ten-year project building an industrial city from the ground up. This began the tradition of “Christmas in Lake Tahoe” because Dad insisted on coming home and reconnecting with his children annually.

John and Pat retired in 1985 settling in the Sierra foothills of California. For the next thirty-five years they loved being together, playing cards, traveling, visiting with family and friends, welcoming grandchildren, fishing, and sharing their stories from around the world.

John was a loving father and grandfather, a man of character, a pioneer, an entrepreneur, a great friend, and a wonderful, thoughtful, caring person.

Dad, you took us through much of the world. You imparted your knowledge and instilled in us your love of history. You had great stories and you will be missed.

John and Pat had five children; Patricia J Lignola (Andrea), Kathryn A Stephenson (Owen), Sue M Kade (Richard), John T Kowalsky, Jr. (Judy), and Joseph B (J.B.) Kowalsky. And beloved Grandchildren; Gianluca Lignola, Christopher Stephenson, Timothy Kade (Nicole), John Kowalsky, Michael Kowalsky (Lydia), and Andrea Kowalsky (Mason) and great grandchildren, Gregory and Logan Kade, June Kowalsky.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Kowalsky, brother Joseph Kowalsky and sister Adelyn Zimmer (Arthur), Charles Coakley (Beverly), Lois Field (Robert), Joyce Callan (Joseph), and Neil Coakley.