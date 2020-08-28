Obituary for John Straka

John Straka

March 2, 1942 – August 24, 2020

John Straka passed away on August 24th at the age of 78. His father and grandfather worked the Empire Mines. John graduated from Union High School in 1960. He served in the Navy Reserves for 8 years.

From 1981-1985 John served as the fire chief of the Grass Valley Fire Department. He worked the 49er fire in 1988.

John was an Allstate agent for over 30 years. He loved Mexican food, so it was no coincidence that John’s office was next door to Maria’s Mexican Restaurant.

For many Halloweens the Straka home, at the top of Neal Street, was the place to go for a scary good time.

John was an avid “Train Nut”. He built a garden railroad in his backyard. He would invite the children from the nearby schools to tour this magical wonderland.

In 1990 John purchased the property on Alta Street where AA holds its meetings at the Northern Mines Alano Club.

John is survived by his loving wife, Lorna, his daughter Cindy Kirby, eight grandchildren, his step-daughter Shamra Martin and step-son Shawn Robertson. John’s son, Patric Straka, passed away in 2003.

Due to Covid 19 memorial services will not be held at this time.

If you wish to contribute a memorial in his honor you can donate to the Northern Mines Alano Club, 10656 Alta Street, Grass Valley.

We feel blessed to have had John in our lives, our hearts and our community.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.