Obituary for John Joseph DiMugno

John Joseph

DiMugno

September 3, 1926 – August 19, 2020

John was born in Kensington, CN to Dominic & Elizabetta (Forlini) DiMugno. He was the youngest of five children. John enjoyed a loving home life while attending local schools. In December 1944, while in his senior year of H.S., John was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was ordered to leave immediately for basic training. In order to qualify for his H.S. diploma the school took an early Christmas break & his mother received his diploma at graduation.

Following basic training he trained as a member of the 6th Ranger Battalion for the invasion of Japan. Despite the armistice

signing the 6th Rangers made a beach landing in Japan in case pockets of hostilities still remained. Following the disbursement of the 6th Rangers John served at Army Headquarters in Kobe, Japan until 1946. After discharge he enrolled at the University of Conn., graduating in 1950.

During the summer of his senior year John met Madelyn Maloney at a resort in Conn. where both worked for the season. John & Madelyn were married in 1952 & enjoyed 67 years in love ,support, & companionship. They welcomed four children to their family: John K.(Carol), Jim(Linda), Lisa(Paul Major), & Leanne. They took great pride in their children’s achievements always supplying a nurturing home & strong support for them.

John enjoyed a 30 year career with Chevron. During that time he was transferred nine times providing many new adventures for the family.

He retired from Chevron in 1985 & moved to Lk. Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA. John & Madelyn were delighted to finally put down roots & quickly entered into the many activities of the community. John was a great host & enjoyed entertaining friends & family in his home & attending theater & classical music concerts with Madelyn & friends.

John was foremost a family man, supporting his wife & children in their many interests. An avid fan of the SF Giants & 49er’s, he especially enjoyed attending games with his children & grandchildren.

We feel blessed to have had John with us for his long life. He will forever remain in the hearts of his bride Madelyn, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, brother Frank(Marie) & many nieces & nephews.

John choose to donate his body to UCDavis Medical School for research. Unfortunately, the Corona Pandemic prohibits a public memorial service at this time. eventually his ashes will be distributed over San Francisco Bay. If you wish to contribute to a memorial in his honor please contribute to Music in the Mountains, Nevada City, which he volunteered at for many years, or Hospice of the Foothills, which cared for him during his last days.