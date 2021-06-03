Obituary for John Huddleston

John

Huddleston

July 17, 1956 – May 26, 2021

John Huddleston, 64 years old, passed away May 26, 2021 in his home. A toast to John will be held on Sunday, June 6th at 1:00 pm at The Tack Room in Penn Valley. He was born on July 17, 1956 in Concord, CA to Jack and Eunice Huddleston. He worked 28 years for the U.S. Postal Service of Grass Valley.

John was a motorcycle enthusiast who loved the outdoors and tinkering on cars. He enjoyed cooking and loved animals, especially dogs. John was very family oriented and a giving man. He was loving, strong, loyal, fun, spontaneous, quick witted, and hard working.

He is survived by a brother, James Huddleston, two sisters, Joyce McCraw and Janice Cahill, as well as many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by both parents and sisters: Juanita Malone and JoeAnn Gooch.