Obituary for John Francis Post

John Francis Post

October 10, 1936 – June 11, 2021

John Francis Post passed away on June 11, 2021 at his residence in Grass Valley, CA at the age of 84. He was born on October 10, 1936 in Grand Rapids, MI and spent the first ten years of his life on the family farm. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was posted to the Allied zones of occupation in Germany. After four years he transferred to the U.S. Air Force where he served in England, Holland, and Vietnam. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and served with distinction until he retired in 1975. He then started a new career as maintenance facility manager with the County of Sacramento and retired in 2002. John received his AA degree from American River College in 1977 and his U.S. Merchant Marine Captain’s license from the California Maritime Academy in 2004.

John developed a passion for sailing at an early age, and it was sailing that brought he and his wife, Mary Mahoney, together when she answered an ad to crew on his 41-foot sloop, the Shadowfax. They married in 2000 and spent many happy days sailing on the San Francisco Bay and sailed out “the Gate” many times.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Francis Post and Marguerite Lee Dougherty Post; his half-brothers, Howard Charles and James Lewis; and his nephew, Patrick Andrew Norris. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Mahoney, Grass Valley, CA; his son, Milton Edward Post, Roseville, CA; his sister, Saralee Helen Post Norris, Sumiton, AL; Mary’s daughter, Carrie (Jim) Jacoby, Lynnwood, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

John was an exceptional man who led an exceptional life—not only for his courage, intelligence, and decency, but also for his talents, competencies, and capacity for hard work, all of which were expressed in everything he did. He will be deeply missed by all.

A private gathering will be held at a future date.