Obituary for John DiFeo
January 7, 1927 – October 8, 2020
John DiFeo, 50 year Incline local passed peacefully at home with family by his side. He’s survived by his 3 children, Jack, Jenna & Leslee, 3 grands & 3 great grands. He lived a good, long life, proud & strong to his final days. His ashes will be placed alongside his wife, Marceline who passed in 1995. The son of Italian immigrants John was the last of 8 siblings. He was ready to “go home” & be with his family. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User