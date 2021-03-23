Obituary for John Carl Nelson
Nelson
March 21, 1947 – January 5, 2021
John Carl Nelson passed away on January 5, 2021 at his home in Nevada City, California. John was born in Grass valley, California to George and Ruth (Lewis) Nelson. He lived his whole life in Nevada County. John worked for Lawsman Lumber and Caltrans at the Kingvale Station. He enjoyed weekend mining and his yard. John was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth, sister Carrie and his beloved wife Linda. He is survived by his sisters Judy Erion (Charles) and Debby Ginter (Skip), nieces and nephews and many good friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
