Obituary for Joaquin ‘Mario’ Aldaco

Joaquin ‘Mario’

Aldaco

August 15, 1953 – June 25, 2021

Joaquin ‘Mario’ Felipe Aldaco passed away in his home on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 67.

A celebration of life will be held in the Buttermakers Cottage at the Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, on August 15th from 2-4PM.

Joaquin ‘Mario’ Felipe Aldaco was born in Mexico on August 15, 1953. He came to the United States in the late 70s/early 80s. He learned how to speak English from watching movies such as, Police Academy, Beverly Hills Cop, Rocky and even Cheech & Chong. In 1990, he met Dena Chapman and they married in 1993. He was the Donut Man for many years at the donut shop next to the old Lucky’s in Grass Valley. He changed it up and went from donuts to tree climbing and became the Tree Guy.

He loved watching MMA and UFC fights and every time there was a good one on, he would invite his friends over to watch.

Mario was one hell of a man and would do anything for you. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Dena of Grass Valley; daughter, Yaharra; son, Mar; mother, Hortencia; sister, Patty; brothers, Agustin and Isaac, all in Mexico; stepdaughters, Danielle (Shane) Manley and Renee (Tejay) Weinmann of Grass Valley; stepson, Scott Chapman of Puyallup, Washington; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.