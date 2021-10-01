Obituary for Joaquin “King” Aguilar

Joaquin “King”

Aguilar

August 1, 1925 – September 16, 2021

After 96 years teeming with boundless graciousness, dedication and love, Joaquin “King” Aguilar peacefully passed at home from this world to his eternal reward on September 16, 2021.

King was the eighth and youngest child of Mucio and Carmen Aguilar. He was born in Cupertino August 1,1925 with his sister Teofila acting as midwife for his mother. He was born into a warm and close family, a harbinger of the family he would create over the many decades to come. After completing Palo Alto High School, King answered his country’s call in 1943 joining the US Navy and serving in the Pacific as a radioman and bombardier. Returning home after the WWII he met his buddy, Ernie Gonzalez’s younger sister, Connie. They married in 1947 and were nearly inseparable in committed joy for the next 74+ years.

His first three children, Kenneth, Lawrence and Christine were born in Palo Alto where King worked in several businesses, acquiring the knowledge and skill he was to employ in beginning his own business a few years later. In 1959 King and Connie packed up their children and headed up highway 49 for Grass Valley; they arrived midday on July 4 in 102°+ heat spending the remainder of the day wondering what they had just done. King was about to begin his very influential presence in his new home. With his brother Pete Aguilar he opened A&A Air Conditioning Heating & Sheet Metal beginning the business that would warm a shivering populace in winter and cool their sweltering brows of summer. In 1962 King’s youngest child Paul was born completing his family to whom he was, with Connie, completely devoted. The family has countless happy memories of card games, camping trips, international travels, gatherings for all occasions, and tens of thousands of meals served with hefty portions of hospitality, humor and love.

King was a prominent member and contributor of many organizations in the community such as St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus, The Elk’s Club, The Nevada County Contractor’s Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the State Grand Jury, Nevada County Planning Commissioner, the American Legion and as a board member of other organizations. However, it was to his family that he was truly dedicated.

King is survived by his magnificent wife Connie, his treasured children Kenneth, Lawrence (Carol), Christine (John) and Paul (Kristin). There are also his deeply beloved grandchildren who always found the warmest welcome within Grandpa King’s arms: Kendi (Matt), Ben (Allie), Lorie (Jacob), Owen (Journie), Patrick, Regina and Annie as well as a new generation King took tremendous delight in, great grandchildren inspired by his energetic engagement in life: Athena, Vivienne, Scarlett, Sawyer, Adaline, Jack and one more on the way. All inherit the blessing of King’s infectious smile, positive outlook (“What’s the good word?!”), integrity, curiosity, and zest for living. All are forever grateful for King’s life and the life example he gave all. On his company’s trucks is written, “Your comfort specialist since 1960.” King was our personal comfort specialist with the warmth of his being and glow of his presence every time we were with him. He loved to play cards and he will always be our King of Hearts.

Thank you to all who shared in King’s life. You added to the joy of his 96 marvelous years.

Rosary and Vigil will be held October 6 at 6:00 at Hooper Weaver Mortuary. Mass of Resurrection will be held for King at St. Patrick’s Church on October 7, 2021 beginning at 10:00AM In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Mary’s Science Curriculum Fund or Meals on Wheels.

