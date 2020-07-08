Obituary for JoAnne Marie Steen née Haydon

On July 2nd, 2020, JoAnne Marie Steen née Haydon drew her final breath and soared to worlds unknown. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her children. She was 81 years old. A private, graveside service will be held on July 9th in Grass Valley.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 6th, 1939, to Marshall and Marie McFaul Haydon, JoAnne lived a blessed life. She grew up with two siblings, an older brother and sister, in IL. At age 17, she attended Northwestern University where she earned a degree in nursing. She served as a registered nurse for many years, working in both ER and ICU. She moved to San Francisco, CA in 1963. There, she met and married the love of her life, William “Bill” Steen. In 1969, they moved to Grass Valley, CA to raise a family. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in church and Music in the Mountains. She and her husband enjoyed travels to many countries. She adored her children and grandchildren and absolutely loved colorful sunsets.

In 1983, through the ministry of Bible Study Fellowship, JoAnne was gripped by truths that changed her forever – Jesus Christ took on her sin and died for her and rose again. His victory over sin and death was now hers, too. From that day forward, she was armed with the joy of forgiveness and a deep desire for others to know Jesus in a saving way. Although imperfectly, she lived obediently to Christ. She actively served her church, Grace Bible Church of Cedar Ridge, and for a number of years worked as the church’s secretary. She gave generously and sacrificially to many Christian missionaries and organizations. She was a faithful example to friends and family. She leaves behind a legacy of love to all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her children, Laura Steen Mulfinger (Eric), Eric Steen (Stella), and Karen Grundler; grandchildren, Noah, Alexis, Jack, and Kaia; her brother, Marshall Haydon; her nieces and nephews, Cathy, Tim, Kendra, and Mary. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Steen, and her youngest son, Scott Steen; parents, Marie and Marshall Haydon; sister, Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX USA 78258.