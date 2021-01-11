Obituary for JOAN NIGHTINGALE

JOAN NIGHTINGALE

February 16, 1931 – December 2, 2020

Joan Nightingale of Grass Valley passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She was 89.

Born February 16th 1931 in Los Angeles, California. She attended Catholic school and graduated in 1948.

She met the love of her life Henry ‘Hank’ Nightingale in 1945. They were engaged on her birthday in 1948 and were married October 24, 1948.

They had 3 children and after Hank retired from the Navy they moved to Rough and Ready California in 1963.

Joan worked for a local bank in Nevada County before working for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in the early 1970s, she retired in 1987. After retiring she worked for Wathada Thomas Tax Service for several years.

She also volunteered for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Hospice Thrift in Penn Valley.

Her love for animals and plants was obvious. She owned and loved so many cats and dogs in her adult life. Her last surviving animal, a Camp Fire survivor that she adopted, was her constant companion until the end. She was not able to evacuate her cat Blackie during the 49er Fire, he survived the fire but passed due to complications. This made her want to help. Both her homes in Nevada County were surrounded by plants. Even after Joan and Hank lost their home in the 49er Fire she began to rebuild her garden again.

She is survived by her 3 children. Daughter Diane, sons Steve and wife Shannon and Dave and wife Faye. Grandchildren Shae, Lindsay, Bryon, Eric and Amy. Great grandchildren Acacia, Charolette, Landon, Ava, Colin, Caleb and Cora.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hank Nightingale, both parents and her sisters.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Nevada County Veterinarian Disaster Response Team. They started after the 49er Fire to help animals left behind in fires.

A Private memorial for immediate family will be held at a later date.