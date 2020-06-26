Obituary for Jill Riley

Jill Riley, 77 of Port Orchard, Wa. passed away on June 6, 2020 from complications of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease with her husband by her side.

Jill was born August 28, 1942 in Palo Alto, CA. She was the daughter of Pete and Marie

Stillens. She lived in Mountain View, Ca until the family relocated to the Nevada City area in 1949. After her mothers death in 1959, Jill and her father relocated to the San Jose, Ca. area.

Jill married John Rimando in 1962, Daniel

Correa in 1968 and James Riley in 1976. She is survived by her brother Jack, her husband Jim, sons Dale Rimando, Daren Rimando, Dean Rimando, Daniel Correa, John Riley, Tom Riley, 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many foster children.

Jill was preceded in death by her father,

mother, mother in-law and daughter Lisa.

Jill was an artist, did volunteer work

especially with the various church’s that she attended. She raised, trained and showed Papillon dogs for many years. A celebration of life will be held as soon as restrictions are

lifted for safe gatherings.