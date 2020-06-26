Obituary for Jill Riley
Jill Riley, 77 of Port Orchard, Wa. passed away on June 6, 2020 from complications of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease with her husband by her side.
Jill was born August 28, 1942 in Palo Alto, CA. She was the daughter of Pete and Marie
Stillens. She lived in Mountain View, Ca until the family relocated to the Nevada City area in 1949. After her mothers death in 1959, Jill and her father relocated to the San Jose, Ca. area.
Jill married John Rimando in 1962, Daniel
Correa in 1968 and James Riley in 1976. She is survived by her brother Jack, her husband Jim, sons Dale Rimando, Daren Rimando, Dean Rimando, Daniel Correa, John Riley, Tom Riley, 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many foster children.
Support Local Journalism
Jill was preceded in death by her father,
mother, mother in-law and daughter Lisa.
Jill was an artist, did volunteer work
especially with the various church’s that she attended. She raised, trained and showed Papillon dogs for many years. A celebration of life will be held as soon as restrictions are
lifted for safe gatherings.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User