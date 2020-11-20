Obituary for Jess Dominguez

Jess Dominguez

July 7, 1941 – November 13, 2020

Jess Dominguez passed away on November 13, 2020 in his home. He was 79 years old. He was known for his warm, kind and gentle demeanor and his great sense of humor. He will be missed by all. He suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.

Jess and his twin brother Joe were born on July 7, 1941, to his parents Jess and Mary Dominguez in Superior, Arizona. He graduated Camdon High in San Jose, CA in 1959. Followed by joining the Air Force from 1959-1963 and then he went into the Army from 1967-1970, where he served in Vietnam. He received a Commendation Metal during his service. Later he earned a bachelor’s degree at Stanford and a master’s degree from USC. He was a licensed contractor and worked for large construction companies.

When he retired he enjoyed working on their small ranch and devoted his free time helping St. Canice Catholic Church Parish Council and St. Joseph’s Men’s Guild.

He is survived by his wife Darlean Sanford-Dominguez, sister Irene (Gerald) Fairman, brother Guy (Linda) Dominguez, sister Laura (Sal) Cassarino, brother Jamie (Cindy) Dominguez, sister Tisha (Frank) Sanchez de Tagle, son Randy (Marge) Dominguez, and sister-in-law Lynnez Dominguez. He’s preceded in death by his parents and twin brother.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice or St. Joseph Guild Scholarship.