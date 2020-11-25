Obituary for Jerry Jacoby

Jerry Jacoby

April 30, 1940 – August 16, 2020

Jerry Jacoby, a gentle, caring man of service, passed rather suddenly from a heart issue in August. He had been working in his loved yard overlooking the Sandia Mountains in New Mexico just the day before.

For 30 years, Jerry worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1968 to 1998, considering himself a computational physicist. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, he got all of his degrees from Oregon State University. He also served as a supply officer in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He enjoyed 18 years of retirement in Grass Valley before he and his wife, Jan, moved back to New Mexico in 2016.

Jerry loved gardening, singing, and reading. His favorite reading topics were astronomy, new scientific discoveries, and spirituality. He truly desired to know how the universe works. Although he’s already greatly missed, he now knows that he’s just in another room in our Father’s mansion for now, but that we’ll meet again.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jan True, soon to be moving back to her home State of California. He is also survived by his brother, Lawry Jacoby, in Vancouver, Washington.

At his request there was no service. And in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sammie’s Friends, or to the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains where Jerry loved serving as a Worship Associate and singing in the choir.