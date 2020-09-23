Obituary for JEROLD ALLEN JONES

JEROLD ALLEN

JONES

September 27, 1933 – August 13, 2020

Jerold (Jerry) Jones was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The fourth son of Hazel and

Lawrence Jones.

As a young man he helped work and manage his fathers’ farm where they raised beef cattle. During this time he was also developing his talent for building race cars and their engines while racing hardtops and modified cars at local tracks. He soon transitioned into Sprint Cars, and raced with Mississippi Valley, United Speedways, IMCA, and CRA racing associations.

In 1954 Jerry met the other love of his life, Janis Schultz. They were married in 1955. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the Army, where our son Kevin was born.

After the Army, Jerry and family moved to southern California to be near other family members. It was there he and his father co-owned the “Cucamonga Hardware” Store. During that time, Jerry also acquired his Private Pilots license.

Again, with an Adventurous spirit; the family moved to the foothills of the Sierras near Grass Valley, settling in Rough & Ready, California, where Jerry became a licensed Building Contractor. After building their own home and shop; Jerry enjoyed racing his Modern Midget with “Bay Cities Racing Association”. In 1995 he was privileged to drive a “Silver Crown” Champ car at Phoenix International Raceway.

With the help of Jerry’s son Kevin and wife Janis; Jerry completed his nine year re-creation of a 1940’s-1950’s Vintage Sprint car, racing it in vintage meets. Jerry continued to drive until age 85.

Jerry was loved, and liked by all who knew him and his humorous ways. He will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife Janis and son Kevin, nieces and nephews and friends.

No memorial service is planned at this time.