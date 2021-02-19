Obituary for Jeremy Chaney
April 20, 1976 – January 27, 2021
Jeremy Paul Chaney, 44, of Grass Valley, California, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a long, hard- fought battle with a frontotemporal degenerative brain disease.
Jeremy attended Nevada Union High School 1994 and then studied Computer Science at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Jeremy went on to have a successful career as a Sr. Software Developer. Apart from work, Jeremy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, going mountain biking, fishing, working on house projects, and watching his favorite football team–the San Francisco 49ers.
Jeremy is survived by his wife Gretchen of 20 years, children, Grace, Caroline, and Cooper, parents Daniel and Terri Chaney, brothers Chad Chaney and Andrew Chaney, and many loving extended family members and friends including his grandmother, aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Jeremy was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to everyone. He will be deeply missed.
