Obituary for Jens Noet
May 16, 1924 – November 19, 2020
Jens was born May 16, 1924 in Sorum Norway. He migrated to Milwaukee Wisconsin in 1927 where he attended grade school, High school, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. It made sense that even after moving to various parts of the United States that Jens remained a lifelong super fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Jens was a proud Navy veteran serving during World War II from 1942 through September of 1945. After returning from the service Jens began a long career with Household Finance Corporation retiring as a Real Estate Vice President of the Western Division.
Jens moved to Nevada City in 1998 after meeting the love of his life Sally Brackett. Together they enjoyed volunteering for years at the Nevada County Food Bank and playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League, Unit 461. Jens also loved stamp collecting and gave Sally the bug too. Together they were members of a number of stamp clubs including the Gold Country Stamp Club. Jens was also a founding member of the Lyman Gilmore Middle School stamp club. Jens had a great time sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for stamps with young middle schoolers.
Jens was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage and often ate the food or sang songs in his native language. He joined the local Sons of Norway where he and Sally met many wonderful friends and enjoyed gathering with a group of fellow Norwegian enthusiasts from the area.
In his free time Jens filled his days with crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, and being the best home handy man anyone could wish for.
Jens is survived by his beloved partner Sally, three children – Jens William Noet, Linda Kristine Brandon and Erik Richard Noet, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Jens cherished his family and was proud of all of them.
