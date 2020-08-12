Obituary for Jeffrey D. Stumpf Jr.
Stumpf Jr.
July 2, 1979 – July 28, 2020
On July 28, 2020 the world lost an amazing man.
SSGT Jeffrey D. Stumpf Jr. was a US Air Force Veteran.
He served with honor.
He was a loving caring husband to Jovanna,
wonderful father to sons David and Ben,
father-in-law to Emily,
Pops to granddaughter Jessie, brother to Heather, Josh, and Greg,
son to Jeff and Julie, and friend to many!
He was a master of shenanigans, and loved having a good time.
Jeff will always be in our memory.
One of Jeff’s favorite quotes was “we aren’t here for a long time, just here for a good time”.
