Obituary for Jeffrey Bruce Johnson

Jeffrey Bruce Johnson

February 4, 2021

Jeffrey Bruce Johnson, age 58, loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

He was born in Park Ridge, Illinois and moved to California as a young boy. He grew up in Lafayette and then attended California State University, Chico, graduating with a BS in Business Administration. Jeff was employed for over 25 years at Pacific Land Enterprises, a commercial real estate development company in Grass Valley, holding the title of President and CEO since 2004.

He and his wife Jill met at Campolindo High School in Moraga and together attended Chico State. They have resided in Lake of the Pines near Auburn for many years. Together, they enjoyed boating, spending time with close friends, and trips to Lake Tahoe with their dogs. They shared a love for animals, especially those in need. Over the years, they have rescued, fostered, and adopted many shelter animals.

Jeff always maintained close relationships with his friends from high school and college, and looked forward to annual golf tournaments, as well as the annual fishing trip to Mexico. Those who knew him well understood how much joy and happiness he brought into the lives of family and friends. He will be dearly missed by so many.

Jeff leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Jill (Eller) Johnson, parents Bruce and Julie (Peavler) Johnson, sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Douglas Cantrell, nephew Nicholas Cristiani, niece Sophia Cristiani, brother-in-law Bill Eller, numerous extended family members, and many friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sacramento House Rabbit Society at allearssac.org.