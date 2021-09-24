Obituary for Jeanne C. Strohm
Strohm
June 14, 1919 – March 8, 2021
Please join Jeanne’s family in a celebration of her life on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 11 am at Emanuel Episcopal Church, Grass Valley. Reception beginning at 12:30pm at St. Canice Center, 236 Rewards St., Nevada City.
