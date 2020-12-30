Obituary for Jeanine Stillman

Jeanine Stillman

October 17, 1939 – November 30, 2020

Jeanine passed away November 30 at Spring Hill Manor due to complications from Dementia, Cardiac Arrest, and Coronavirus. She was a beautiful 81 years old.

Jeanine was born in Oceanside, Ca. to Harold and Donna Fikstad. She went to grade & high school in Oceanside then on to Whittier College, where she met and married Bill Lescher. After a year, she left school, and went to work for Seal Beach School District. After 2 kids and 20 years working in Seal Beach she divorced Bill, quit work and moved to Grass Valley; married Jim Stillman in 1979. Jim was a Merchant Marine and worked for Mobil Oil on tankers, moving crude oil out of Alaska to the lower 48 states. Jim was an officer so his wife could go with him on the tanker. She made many trips to Valdez. After his retirement they traveled the U.S. & Canada in their R.V. for the better part of 10 years. Keeping ties to Grass Valley, Doctors, Dentist, and Nevada City Elk’s.

Jeanine is survived by her husband Jim, Bill Lescher, 2 children, Jeff Lescher & Kendis Lescher, 4 grandchildren, 3 stepdaughters, Tobi, Tami & Stacie.

She will be greatly missed by all her family & Friends. Service at a later date.