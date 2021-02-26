Obituary for Jean Thompson

Jean Thompson

April 13, 1928 – February 13, 2021

And what a wonderful life it has been! Born in Ohio as Dorothy Jean Hamilton, she always went by JEAN. At age 13 learned her first name was Dorothy, a shock she never got used to! As an infant she and her mother boarded a train to join her father who started a new job in Santa Barbara. They moved to Fullerton where she was raised. Later she attended Whitter College where in her 2nd year she met a young Coast Guard Officer, Glenn Thompson, on a blind date. 10 short days he proposed “Marry me baby, and I’ll show you the world!” so she did! As a Coast Guard family they raised 4 daughters, lived in Florida, Alaska, NYC, Newfoundland, Guam and many more locations, it was a life she loved so very much!

In 1976 A dear friend invited them for a visit to “God’s Country” (Grass Valley) and during that visit they bought a beautiful home on 40 acres as their retirement home. Jean was actively involved with her children, loved to entertain (she love to joke she was allergic to the kitchen), go for walks, play her piano, play bingo and she was an avid duplicate bridge player.

She is survived by her loving daughters Kris Blair (Joe), Kelly Hull (Greg) and Kerry Thompson; and her 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brother, and nieces and nephews that she so dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband RADM Glenn Thompson; daughter, Tracy Haight; grandson, Rollie Hull; her parents and cherished sister, and her “sweetie pie” companions Art Karnesky and Neil Marshall.

Jean had a sparkling personality, with a kind word, twinkling blue eyes and huge smile for everyone she met. She is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by those that knew her. The family will have a private service.