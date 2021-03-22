Obituary for Jean Schoellerman

Jean

Schoellerman

August 28, 1934 – February 14, 2021

On Valentine’s Day, Jean Schoellerman left her sweetheart of 63½ years, Willard Schoellerman, to go to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior. Jean was an amazing and accomplished woman whose life impacted thousands of people in our community and around the world.

She was the founder of Forest Lake Christian School, a fully accredited school whose graduates are prepared for college, for growth in Christ, and for life endeavors. A credentialed teacher, she started a home school for her three children in 1966 to give them a better education which included Bible instruction. Because homeschooling was unknown at the time, she contacted Ed Fellerson, who was the Nevada County Director of Education. He conferred with Dr. Max Raferty, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, who said that since she had a California Teaching Credential, it was legal for her to teach at her home. Mrs. Schoellerman was like a magnet, and soon others wanted her to teacher their children. As a result, Forest Lake Christian School was formed and incorporated as a religious nonprofit entity. She faithfully taught and served as director of the school for 48 years before she retired at eighty years of age.

In 2002, Shasta Bible College awarded her an honorary Doctorate Degree in Education for being a pioneer of the California home school and Christian school movement.

Jean was preceded in death by her son, Curt Schoellerman. She is survived by her husband, Willard, daughters Lori Kirk of Grass Valley and Julie Moskus of Auburn, grandchildren Travis Smith of Auburn, Holly Finkle of Portland, Oregon, Stacey Schoellerman of Auburn, Janice Schoellerman of Auburn, and Jessica Cook of Irving, Texas. She felt that her sons-in-law Steve Kirk and Michael Moskus, and daughter-in-law Pat Schoellerman were valued members of the family. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Everyone who knew Jean praised her for the kindness and sweet spirit that she radiated and the genuine love that she had for her students. A family gathering to honor her life and legacy will be held at a later date.