Obituary for Jayne Ann Overgard

Jayne Ann Overgard, 61, of Grass Valley, CA passed away, at home surrounded by her husband and children, on June 9, 2020 after a three year battle with brain cancer.

Jayne was born in Aberdeen, SD and grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and Madison, WI. In High School, she was an excellent student and ranked tennis player.

She went to UC Berkeley and UWMadison earning her Bachelor’s Degree in

Mathematics and later earning aMaster’s Degree inMathematics from Texas

A&M. She loved teachingmath to students at all levels, most recently was a

Professor at American River College. It was her personal mission to help her

students develop confidence in their problem solving abilities.

She loved flying airplanes, getting her pilot’s license at the age of 19 and competing in cross country air races while working as an air traffic controller in her 20’s. Her other hobbies included genealogy, gardening, and movie-watching. Jayne was happiest around her friends and family – she had a loud, contagious laugh and light blue eyes that sparkled when she smiled.

Jayne is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dan Cooper, and their children,Maya (Coopergard) Sykes and husband Harrison, Ryan Coopergard, and Haley Coopergard, and her grandson Nolan Sykes. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, Todd Overgard and wife Myra Diamond, and Nancy (Overgard) Jorgensen and husband Jason, her Mother-in-Law, Judith McCarrick, and Sisters-in-LawMindy Cooper,

Marnie Taylor, Carey Odden, and Seren Evans, and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E. Theodore (Ted) Overgard in 2016 and Joyce Overgard in 2017. Jayne was tenacious, fearless, and positive. She encouraged her family and friends to follow their happiness,

find the beauty in the world, and eat good ice cream. She is dearly loved and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.