Obituary for Janet Winston

Janet Winston

December 12, 1922 – June 20, 2021

My mom, Janet Lovejoy Mace Winston, and the mother of my three sisters, passed away June 20, 2021. Born 12/12/1922 in Victor, New York on the Finger Lakes. Born on the dairy farm of her father, Harley M Lovejoy and mother, Isabelle Richardson. She moved to California in 1954 with her 2nd husband, Maxwell Winston (deceased 2007) and settled in Santa Rosa for the next 54 years. She moved to Grass Valley in 2008 to be closer to family. Mom lived to 98. We always said her longevity was due to a healthy farm upbringing, donating blood on a regular basis for years and a healthy lifestyle. She looked forward to her water aerobics and the wonderful group of ladies she worked out with. Mom had an under the wire life. She was a kind soul. She loved the people she lived by in her senior complex. She tried to remember the birthdays and delivered a card of happiness to their door. Mother to beloved daughter, Gloria Oliver of Nevada City, CA, who predeceased her by 5 days. Mom is survived by daughters, Carol Santana of Placerville,CA. Barbara Driscoll of Nevada City,CA. and Rose Winston Colello of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sons in law, Brad Oliver, Tim Driscoll, Omar Pedersen. Paul Santana deceased. She has 9 grandchildren, Stephen, Laurie, Thomas, Kevin, Jamie, Clinton, Chelsey, Brittany and Elan. She has 12 great grandchildren. She has sister in laws and brother in laws in New York as well as numerous loved nieces and nephews and cousins. Mom will be dearly missed by family and friends. Rest in peace Mama, on to your new adventure. Thank you hospice for your help and kindness these last 3 months as her aorta slowed and wore out. Family services were held. Deer Creek Cemetery, Nevada City, Ca. will be her resting place along with her husband Max. We would be honored by donations in her name to your favorite charity or one of hers, Hospice of the Foothills, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics or Disabled Veterans.