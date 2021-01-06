Obituary for Janet Seck

Janet Seck

August 13, 1936 – December 18, 2020

Lora Janet Seck aged 84 years, passed away 12/18/2020 at her home in Penn Valley. Born 08/13/1936 in Torrington, Wyoming to Rawliegh and Dena Qualls. She marred J. Vincent Seck 10/15/1956.

Janet arrived in Grass Valley at the age of 11 in May, 1947 along with her parents, brothers Don and John, and sister Marilyn.

Residing on School St and later on Oak St near Memorial Park, Janet attended Hennessy and Nevada Union High School, graduating with the class of 1955. She was very fond of her classmates, attending as many events as she could with them. Janet scheduled the monthly lunches for the class until shut down due to Covid-19.

After graduation she went to work for Pacific Telephone Co. (Ma Bell) on East Main St as a switch board operator. (Number please?)

Her most enjoyable times were family events in the company of our children.

Mrs. Seck is survived by her husband of 64 years J. Vincent Seck of Penn Valley, children; Michael (Anna) Seck of Klamath Falls, OR, Leta Seck of Nevada City, Cheryl (Roy) Iversen of So. Jordan, Utah, Aaron (Missy) Seck of Sagle, ID, Tom (Sharon) Seck of Nevada City, siblings; Don (Lynn) Qualls of Carson City, NV, John Qualls of Auburn, CA, Marilyn (Russ) Morrison of Sisters, OR, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Rawliegh & Dena Qualls

Many thanks to Dr. Campbell and his staff. He gave Janet five more years of life with her family. Also many thanks to the wonderful care givers at hospice who gave comfort and peace to Janet and family. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.