Obituary for Janet Scribner Barnes

Janet Scribner

Barnes

March 12, 1938 – January 3, 2021

Janet F. Barnes of Modesto California, passed away on Sunday Jan.3. 2021. She was 82.

Janet was born in Mullan Idaho to Harold and Fern Scribner and raised in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

On Nov. 19. 1961 Janet married Milton Ray Barnes of Auburn, and 5 years later moved to Modesto to raise a family.

She was enthusiastic about genealogy, tracing her family back to the Revolutionary War. She was a talented cake decorator and had a special talent for crocheting. She loved musicals on stage and screen. She loved a good burnt hotdog, Christmas, harmless practical jokes and was on a never ending search for a good taco. But her greatest joy was simply to be surrounded by her family.

Janet is survived by her sons, Tim of Los Angeles and David of Modesto, her grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Jefferey and Kailee, and her sister, Karen Holt of Grass Valley.

No service is planned at this time, but a memorial will be held when it is safe to do so.