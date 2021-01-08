Obituary for Janet M. Reinecke

Janet M.

December 12, 2020

Jan Reinecke, a former resident of Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA, passed away at the age of 95 on December 12th due to an injury from a fall. Jan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was able to spend her last days at home in Freeland, WA, with her family. Jan will continue to inspire us to cherish our most treasured gift – our relationships with our family and friends.

Born in Pasadena, CA, Janet Elaine Miller Reinecke was the daughter of Daniel Chambers Miller and Marguerite Reed Miller. Jan graduated from UCLA with a degree in Sociology in 1948, inspiring her life-long support for education and equity, particularly for women. Jan proudly supported organizations that mentor and advocate for young girls and women, including Girl Scouts, Planned Parenthood, PTA, AAUW, and many local women’s associations.

She and her husband, Bob Reinecke, raised their family in the San Francisco Bay Area. Upon Bob’s retirement in 1989, they moved to Lake Wildwood, where they had 25 happy years forming many deep friendships, and participating in community life. Our entire family greatly enjoyed gathering each summer for beach time, swimming, and sailing.

In 2014, Jan and Bob moved to Freeland, WA, on Whidbey Island, to be closer to their daughter Donna. Highlights of 2016 were the weddings of grandson Weston to Heather in Oregon, and granddaughter Kirsten to Sean on Whidbey Island.

Her beloved family includes Bob, husband of nearly 70 years; daughters Lynn Reinecke and Donna Christensen; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Lu Ann Reinecke; granddaughter Kirsten Reinecke (Sean Farm); grandson Weston Christensen (Heather); her sister Katherine’s children, Mary Burmester (Neil), David Crater (Nancy), Barbara “Anahita” King, and many great nieces and nephews.

To honor the life of Jan, please consider contributing to the Whidbey Island AAUW Scholarship Fund (PO Box 1332, Coupeville, WA 98239), or your favorite charitable organization.