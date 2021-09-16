Obituary for Janet Jameson

Janet Jameson

October 30, 1934 – September 11, 2021

Janet Faye Whitten was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 30, 1934 to Gus Whitten and Lydia Helzer Whitten. When Janet was 3 years old, the family moved to southern California. She and her six siblings grew up in West Covina and attended local schools. Janet attended Pepperdine University where she met her future husband, Ronald Jameson, who was attending Cal Berkeley in northern CA. Shortly after their wedding, Janet and Ron moved to northern CA so Ron could finish his degree in metallurgical engineering. They were blessed with 4 children: Vanessa, Alan, Susan, and Ron Jr. The family spent the next 30 years in the San Jose area. After a few years as empty nesters, Janet and Ron relocated to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA. Janet was involved in the local Bridge club, a gourmet cooking group, and also volunteered for the local hospice group for many years. Janet and Ron enjoyed having the kids and grandkids visit often for golf, fishing, and fun in the lake. Over the last few years, Janet became ill with chronic lung disease. This past year her illness progressed rapidly and she recently started hospice care. Janet was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Janet was preceded in death by her sons, Alan and Ron Jr., her brothers Mike, Pat, Jimmy, Dale, and her sister, Joyce. Janet is survived by her husband, Ron; her sister, Sharon; and her daughters, Vanessa (Laimons Laurinovics) and Susan Jameson. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Katrina (Jake Roland) and Erik (Jamie Laurinovics) and also two great-grandchildren, Logan and Veronika Laurinovics. Janet will be greatly missed by family and friends and will always be in our hearts.

A memorial service for Janet will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 10:00am at: Grace Lutheran Church 1979 Ridge Rd. Grass Valley, CA