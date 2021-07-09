Obituary for Jane Schneiberg Dakin

Jane Schneiberg Dakin

February 13, 1926 – June 20, 2021

Jane Schneiberg Dakin passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Michigan on June 20, 2021. She lived an amazing 95 years, healthy and engaged in life right up to her passing. Jane was born to Joseph and Rose Schneiberg in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 13, 1926. She married Philip E. Dakin April 3, 1948 in Milwaukee. Jane spent most of her life in Wisconsin and Michigan raising her family.

Starting in 1987 she visited her daughter Barbara and grandchildren Avery and Carey in Grass Valley and fell in love with our community. She moved here full time in early 2002 and spent the next 19 years here creating a very happy life. She volunteered for decades at Cancer Aid Thrift, the Briar Patch Co-op, the Friendly Visitors, and The Interfaith Food Bank.

Jane attributed her vibrant good health and longevity to regular acupuncture, eating according to her blood type, and drinking Celtic sea salted water as many of those who spoke with her already know. She loved music and attended all Nevada Union high school concerts to watch her grand kids sing and all concerts by the Sierra Master chorale. She loved soaking in the hot springs of Northern California, receiving massage from Louise and Mary Beth, attending Miriam’s Qigong class, receiving astrology readings from Genevieve, love and care from Lee and Angelika, and visiting the Yuba. Jane’s love language was to be in service to others especially her family.

Her loving presence will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Dakin of Grass Valley, daughter Jo Dakin of South Lyon Michigan, daughter Mary Dakin (Scott Halkey) of Rockport, MA, Son Christopher Dakin (Suzanne)of Mobile, Alabama, daughter-in-law Nancy Dakin of Rochester, Michigan, grand children Avery and Carey Dakin, Jon,Alex and Ben Skillman, Philip, John, Heidi, and Lily Dakin, Scott Blackford (Erika),and two great grandchildren Cara Blackford and George T. Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Dakin, son Dennis P. Dakin and granddaughter Kimberly Blackford.

No large memorial is planned though many small celebrations for the life of Jane/Mom/Nana, are ongoing.