Obituary for Jane Betts

Jane Betts

September 7, 1950 – October 5, 2020

Jane Betts passed away peacefully on Oct 5th, 2020 at her home in Nevada City, California. She had just turned 70.

An invitation only memorial service is planned at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Jane was born Sept 7th, 1950 in Wisbech, England to John and Sylvia Thomson. She graduated from teachers training college in Retford in 1973 and taught school in Dunstable, Bedfordshire. She was married to Michael Betts on July 29th, 1972.

The family emigrated in December 1978 to Grass Valley, California and later Jane became a naturalized citizen. Jane kept 3 horses and rode dressage. She enjoyed her garden and was an accomplished line dancer. Her nickname was ‘Calamity Jane’ and she made friends with almost everyone she met. A truly amazing person and always ready with a joke to lighten your day. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Michael and daughters, Emma and Sophie as well as grandchildren Thomas, Sammy and Robynn. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Sylvia Thomson.

In place of flowers or to honor her memory please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society at Relay For Life – https://mobileacs.org/rpkxv.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.