Obituary for Jane Baldwin
July 18, 2021
Jane Baldwin went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021.
What a wonderful life she had! Jane was a cherished mother, grandmother, and stepmother. She was also a teacher for 26 years. Much of her time was also spent working for a local non profit organization. She loved travel, entertainment, music and her friendships.
A memorial mass will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. It will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Calley, California. There will be a rosary preceding the mass at 10:00 A.M. Refreshments will be served in St. Patrick’s Hall following mass.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospitality House (shelter) in Grass Valley, California.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User