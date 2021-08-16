Obituary for Jane Baldwin

Jane Baldwin

July 18, 2021

Jane Baldwin went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021.

What a wonderful life she had! Jane was a cherished mother, grandmother, and stepmother. She was also a teacher for 26 years. Much of her time was also spent working for a local non profit organization. She loved travel, entertainment, music and her friendships.

A memorial mass will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. It will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Calley, California. There will be a rosary preceding the mass at 10:00 A.M. Refreshments will be served in St. Patrick’s Hall following mass.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospitality House (shelter) in Grass Valley, California.