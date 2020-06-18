Obituary for James William Cowger
James Cowger
James William Cowger went to his eternal home 6-16, from Golden Empire Conv. Home. Born February 29, 1952 to George and Opal Cowger in Waverley Iowa, he was most proud of his 3 sons Win Rory and Arnie. He also had 3 brothers and a sister. Jim once owned a Limo service in the Bay area, rode motorcycles, traveled and loved to sing laugh and dance. Jim’s sons remember him as a faithful Christ follower and 14 year servant to the local jail, and a great giver and teacher of love forgiveness and mercy. A short outdoor service will be held at the Band Shell at Pioneer Park, (or the BBQ area on the creek) from 3-4 PM, this Saturday. Social safety will be practiced. Bring a chair and if you like, a memory to share. Water bottles and bagged snacks will be avail.
