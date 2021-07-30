Obituary for James Richardson

James

Richardson

April 8, 1936 – July 26, 2021

James Edward Richardson was surrounded by family when he peacefully departed from this earthly life on July 26, 2021. Known by most as “Jim”, he was born to Jessie and Johnny Richardson on April 8, 1936 in Madera, CA, but he spent nearly his entire life in the Gold Country foothills. He is the oldest of 7 children and had 1 brother and 5 sisters. Following his graduation from what is now Nevada Union High School, he met Jean Ellen Baade, and on September 23rd, 1956, they were married and started a family. Through the years, Jim and Jean raised 5 kids of their own, plus others who joined the family later in life. They cared for any friends who their kids happened to bring home, as all were treated as family. Jim’s joy in life was his family and friends and his spare time from work was spent tending orchards, camping, backpacking with youth groups from church, and helping any who needed help with projects such as wood cutting, building, or just a friendly conversation. He spent many days ministering to those around him in many roles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which included being service missionaries in the Philippines for 2 years together with his wife. Jim’s working career was spent with the California Department of Forestry, starting as an engineer and retiring as a Fire Prevention Officer and Arson Investigator. His family well remembers the smoky smell he brought home after being out either fighting or investigating fires. Smokey Bear was a common visitor in his home and his kids as well as any neighborhood kids thoroughly enjoyed those visits. Jim and Jean have 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren (with number 6 on the way). Jim’s youthful heart kept all grandchildren as his focus of attention during any family gathering. His innocent teasing of the children always left them with smiles on their faces (unless they happened to get their milk glass switched with a glass of buttermilk…). Although he will be missed by all who know him, his strong knowledge of the principle of “families are forever” lives strong. He is likely overjoyed to be seeing family again who have passed before, especially his Mom. His family who are still here will continue to look forward to a joyous reunion with him later. Hope is that as the scripture from 2nd Peter 3:8 states: “But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day”. There will be a service to celebrate and honor Jim’s life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Hollow Way in Nevada City. Service will start at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 with a family visitation starting at 9:00 AM. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.