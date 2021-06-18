Obituary for James Owen Turpen, Sr.
Turpen, Sr.
May 17, 1962 – May 8, 2021
James Owen Turpen, Sr. passed away May 8, 2021, just days before his 59th birthday. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley at 12:00 pm. James (Jimmy) was born May 17, 1962, in Southern California. He will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. Please see Hooper and Weaver Mortuary’s website for full obituary.
