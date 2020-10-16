Obituary for James Moore

James Moore

October 21, 1939 – October 11, 2020

James R. Moore “Jim” passed away of natural causes on October 11, 2020 in Grass Valley, California.

Jim was born October 21, 1939 in Miami, Arizona to Afra and Editha Moore, formerly of Grass Valley, California.

Jim graduated from Nevada Union High School, Class of 58, where he excelled in football and boxing. He took his talent on the gridiron to Sierra College where he received All-Conference honors.

After college, Jim owned and operated Moore Plumbing Inc. for over 30 years with his wife Kay Moore.

He enjoyed; hunting, fishing, tending to his family’s ranches, the Oakland Raiders, and servicing the community through the Grass Valley Elks Lodge where he served as the Exalted Ruler.

Jim is survived by his sons; Jim (Melanie) Moore of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Marty (Jenny) Moore of Chicago Park, California, Jesse (Audra) Moore of Draper, Utah; his daughter Kris (Shane) Marsh of Oroville, California; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by wife Kay, parents Afra and Editha, brother Larry and sisters Darlene and JoAnn.

The family will hold a private graveside service for Jim.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.