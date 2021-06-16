Obituary for James Jones

James Jones

May 3, 1946 – June 5, 2021

James (Jim) Jones passed away June 5 after a sudden and short battle with cancer. Jim was born to James and Dorothy Jones on May 3, 1946 in Great Falls, Montana. He met his wife, Rebecca, after a high school football game, picking her up in his souped up 57 Chevy Belair. It was the beginning of a love affair that lasted over 56 years. They married in 1965 and have two beautiful children, Kelly and Kristina. He graduated from the College of Great Falls with a degree in Mathematics and Chemistry and joined the Marine Corps in 1971. After he left active duty as a Captain, the family moved to Sonoma County in 1979.

Jim had a long career with HP/Agilent Technologies as an IT manager retiring in 2002 when he embarked on his next career and passion, architectural drafting and home construction. His artistry, creativity and attention to detail was evident in everything he did.

During the early years the family spent nearly every weekend boating at nearby lakes with cherished friends and later continued their adventures that included grandchildren to the beautiful island of Kauai.

During retirement Jim volunteered extensively with the Marine Corps League, Toys for Tots and SIRS. As a couple they golfed with friends and traveled to Europe many times with the most memorable being their 50th anniversary trip to Paris.

In 2019 Jim and Rebecca moved from Sonoma County to Nevada City, Ca. and began yet another chapter in a life filled with precious memories.

Jim is survived by Rebecca, son Kelly, daughter Kristina Owens (Jason), grandchildren Kassidy, Kambrie, Jacob, great granddaughter, Kinsley James, brother Robert (Janice), and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life is scheduled July 29 at 1:00 at

Charlies at the Windsor Golf Club Garden Area in Sonoma County. Details will be posted at: https://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/jamesjones