Obituary for James (Jim) Kerns

James (Jim)

Kerns

January 30, 1935 – February 14, 2021

James (Jim) Aaron Kerns, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at age 86.

Born January 30, 1935 in Los Angeles, Jim’s family moved to San Fernando Valley where he met the love of his life, Jane. They married in 1956 and had two daughters, Debbie and Cheryl.

Jim worked for the Department of Water and Power. His passions were cars, motorcycles, boats and home improvement: he embarked on many projects to make life better for his family. Once retired, Jim and Jane moved to Penn Valley where they joined a bowling league, and Jim played in the Gold Country Senior Softball League.

Jim and Jane had a large family and many friends. They loved hosting and gathering people in their home. Jim was a playful person who gained the attention and affection of children and pets alike. He was always willing to lend a hand and loved to tell a story.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Kerns; his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Paul Melillo, and Cheryl and Norm Goldstrom; grandchildren, Chris, Dawn, Nicki, Erin, Avi, Kayla and Lupe; and great grandchildren, Riley, Gavin, Preston, Sommer and Maya.

Dad, Papa, Opa, we will remember you with love, always.