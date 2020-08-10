Obituary for James (Jim) Black

James (Jim)

Black

September 16, 1932 – August 1, 2020

James Oliver Black (Jim) passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 16, 1932. His remains will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A Memorial service will be held later. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.

Now these are the simple facts but they are inadequate to describe who he was and what a full life Jim had. Even though Jim’s parents were blind, he and his two sisters, all born during the 1930s depression, had a great childhood. Not well off by monetary standards their home life was filled with friends, both blind and sighted, who loved sports, politics and social gatherings.

Jim was a Korean War Veteran. He served in the Ohio National Guard, then spent 15 months active duty in Korea. He returned to the Reserves, and received an Honorable Discharge as a Communications Chief E-7, Master Sergeant.

Jim joined the Philco Corporation in 1959 with his initial assignment in Ft. Yukon, Alaska. Philco soon became part of the Ford Motor Company. This later became Ford Aerospace. During 1961 to 1965 he was assigned to the military in Florida and later in Spain, West Germany, England, Belgium and Brazil. Jim worked all over the world, both as a Field Engineer, and Human Resources Manager.

His last overseas assignment was as a Human Resources Manager in Tehran. Jim survived the Iranian Revolution in 1979, after working in Iran six years. He then transferred to the Space Systems Division of Ford Aerospace, Palo Alto where he retired after over 37 years of Ford service.

Jim married the love of his life, Marti, in May 1988. They lived in Scotts Valley and at retirement moved to Lake Wildwood, California for almost 20 years. Jim was in his happy place at Lake Wildwood, playing golf and fishing with buddies, Gene, Frank and Al. During their 32 years of marriage Jim and Marti enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Great Britain, Europe and Morocco.

Jim’s favorite avocation was coaching high school football at the various locations where he lived. This included coaching as an offensive line coach in Oklahoma, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Zweibrucken and Wiesbaden, Germany, and later as head high school football coach in Rota, Spain, and Tehran.

After moving to Lake Wildwood he began following the Nevada Union High School Miner football program in Grass Valley. He was associated with the program for 18 seasons as an honorary assistant coach and super fan.

To be exact in describing Jim, he was a sports nut. His main interest was football. During his long coaching career he also coached and officiated prep football, basketball and baseball. He was a catcher in fast pitch softball for many years and played men’s basketball as a forward until he was 46.

Surviving are his wife, Marti, his three step-children, Greg (Joann), Jeff (Lisa) and Leigh (Ted). Also three children from previous marriages, daughter Jodean (Dave), lives in Frankfurt, Germany; son, James, and daughter, Nadine. Daughter Kristina died in 2013. He has ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one step-great grandson. Two sisters, of Columbus, Ohio, Jeanine (Dick, dec) and Joann (Gene) survive, along with many nieces and nephews. His beloved companion cats Rocky and Mina were always by his side.

Rest in peace, dear one. Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us, you will live on in the kindness you shared and the love you brought into our lives.