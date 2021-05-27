Obituary for James “J.J.” Pierce Jackson, Jr.

James “J.J.” Pierce Jackson, Jr.

December 18, 1965 – April 11, 2021

James “J.J.” Jackson, Jr. passed away on April 11, 2021. He was 55 years old.

A small service for friends and family will be held at a future date.

James “J.J.”, Jr. was a lifelong resident of Nevada County. He was born on December 18, 1965 to James “J.J.”, Sr. and Sharron Jackson. He was one of the last babies to be born at Miner’s Hospital in Nevada City before it was closed and replaced by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. He played Little League for the Nevada City League, often being selected for their All Stars Team. He attended Nevada Union High School where he played Junior Varsity and Varsity Football and Basketball. After High School he worked a variety of jobs including construction and HVAC. In 1995 he went to driving school and earned his CDL and was a truck driver for 26 years. He also remained active in baseball, playing in the Grass Valley Softball League for the Elks and then Budweiser.

J.J. was a lifelong outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed 4 Wheeling, camping, and hunting. He loved Nevada County and was also a local history buff.

He is much loved by his friends and family and he is very missed. He is survived by his son Brendan, his daughter-in-law Morgan, his sister Terri, and his nephew Brad.

He was preceded in death by his father, James “J.J.”, Sr. who was an Air Force Veteran, a Nevada City Police Officer, and a Youth Counselor at Washington Ridge Camp #44; his mother, Sharron Jackson, who was a Hair Stylist and owned Shar’s Hair Affair; his grandfather, Josiah “J.J.” Jackson, owned the Bee Hive Grocery, and was a Chief of Police for Nevada City; his grandmother, Thelma Jackson, who worked for Alpha Hardware and Supply in Nevada City, CA; his great-grandfather, J.J. “Si” Jackson, was a grocer who founded the Bee Hive Grocery on Commercial Street in Nevada City, CA, and was an active member of the Fire Department for eighteen years – he also served as Treasurer for the Pennsylvania Engine Company for four years and was nominated for County Treasurer on the People’s Party ticket in 1894.