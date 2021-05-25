Obituary for James H. Routh

James H. Routh

April 15, 1945 – May 9, 2021

James Harold Routh, Sr., 76, passed away on May 9, 2021, peacefully at home in Nevada City, California, with his loving wife, Paula, by his side. A celebration of his life will be held on June 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM, in Walnut Creek, California.

Jim was born in Temple, Texas, to Will Edwin Routh and Annie Irene McCreary Routh. He grew up in Temple, Texas, and later Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Permian High School in Odessa, where he was a standout athlete. He went on to graduate from Texas Christian University, where he played baseball.

Jim had a mind for numbers. For more than forty years he worked in finance, primarily for an international shipping company, where he was a vice-president, and later as a business consultant for a national consulting company.

In 2006, he underwent life-saving liver transplant surgery. He was eternally grateful to the organ donor, the donor’s family, and the extraordinary medical team from the UCSF Health Liver Disease and Transplant Clinic, who, together, gifted Jim fifteen more years of abundant life. He made the most of that gift.

Jim loved to fish and hunt, especially on his family’s farm in Rockwood, Texas. He was a good gardener. But, most of all, he was a great husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He lived his life fully, honorably, and lovingly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Hayden Routh and David Routh. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Paula Routh; son, Bo Routh and his wife, Brooke, of Waco, Texas; daughter, Shawna Knauff and her husband, Matt, of Martinez, California; daughter, Alison Hays and her husband, David, of Walnut Creek, California; son, Michael Routh and his wife, Cassandra, of Temecula, California; and four grandchildren, Will, Gus, Mia, and Rhone.

The family wants to thank Hospice of the Foothills of Grass Valley, CA (www.hospiceofthefoothills.org) and the UCSF Health Liver Disease and Transplant Clinic of San Francisco, CA (https://give.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/donate ) for their exceptional care of Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to either organization. You are invited to share thoughts and memories of Jim at [https://obituaries.neptune-society.com/obituaries/sacramento-ca/james-routh-10191595].