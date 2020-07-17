Obituary for James Flynn Phelan
James Flynn Phelan March 27, 1942 – June 25, 2020 James Flynn Phelan was born in Nevada City March 27, 1942 and passed from this earth on June 25, 2020 at his home in Grass Valley. He left behind family, many friends and wild animal friends especially Pepe-le-Pew his friendly skunk. NID was his day job for over 39 years retiring as a heavy equipment operator. He spent his retirement working his ranch where he was most comfortable. Jim was a honorable man whose handshake was his word. His desire was to have his land preserved for future use in agriculture, land management and education for youth. Jim wanted his land donated to a nonprofit for those purposes. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
