Obituary for James Edward Redfield

James Edward

Redfield

March 10, 1946 – September 28, 2020

James Redfield passed away unexpectedly at his home in Penn Valley, CA on September 28, 2020. He was born in Santa Rosa, CA on March 10,1946 to Richard and Betty Redfield. He loved Santa Rosa and grew up working in his father’s grocery business.

He married his sweetheart Ilona Leavitt in 1967 and together they raised 3 children and later adopted their oldest grandson.

He completed his Masters in Divinity from Andrews University and worked as a Pastor in the Seventh Day Adventist Church for over 40 years. He was passionate about conflict resolution and worked as a trainer for the Center for Conflict Resolution until his death. He also was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Food Bank of Nevada County.

Jim knew no stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He took time for people and was able to converse about any subject. He loved to laugh and have fun and was never without some kind of joke or story. He left people feeling heard and loved.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ilona. Four children, Kendall & Lori Redfield, Corey Redfield, Steve & Keiri Boggs, and Zach & Casey Redfield. The joy of his life were 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Steve and Ken Redfield, their wives, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Michael.

Memorial Service will be Saturday October 10 at 1:30pm at Grass Valley SDA Church.