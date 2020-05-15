Obituary for James Earl Holden
James Earl Holden passed away on April 23, 2020. He was 73 years old. He was known to his friends as Miner Jim. Jim was born on February 5, 1947 in Alabama. His family moved to southern California and he lived there until joining the Navy as a diver. After serving two and a half years, he came back to the Nevada City area where he spent the rest of his life. He was known as a great storyteller. He was an E Clampus Vitus and spent his summers on the middle and south fork of the Yuba River. He was also a member of the VFW. Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandi Crain, and two sons, Jimmy, and Jason.
