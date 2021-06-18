Obituary for James Curtis

James Curtis

July 5, 1939 – April 30, 2021

James Curtis Vicory, 81, of Grass Valley, passed away April 30th, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Jim was born on July 5th, 1939 to Clarence and Gudrun Vicory in Ramsey, Minnesota, later having one sibling, Dale. Jim served in The Navy before studying Law, leading to his career as a peace officer. In 1969, he wed the love of his life Carolyn, having 2 boys together, Michael and Richard, whom they raised in Nevada City. Jim had a passion for firearms, creating art, coins, & classic cars.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Michael & wife Karrie, son Richard, brother Dale & wife Shari, grandsons, Colby and Derek, & granddaughter Sydney.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family, who would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of The Foothills for their compassion & care of Jim in his final days.